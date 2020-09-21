Virat Kohli led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will kickstart their Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 journey when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on September 21 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. RCB promises to create a good impact in IPL Season 13 and will definitely eye on winning their maiden IPL trophy. RCB finished at the bottom position in IPL 2019 and would want to perform much better in IPL 2020. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for Royal Challengers Bangalore Dream11 IPL 2020 wishes, HD images, greetings, wallpapers, messages and SMS to wish RCB in Indian Premier League Season 13. RCB Team Profile for IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad in UAE, Stats & Records and Full List of Players Ahead of Indian Premier League Season 13.

Royal Challengers Bangalore opening game against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2020 will indeed be an interesting affair. Both sides boast of some of the amazing cricketing talents from around the world. Virat Kohli led RCB comprises of match-winning players like AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Aaron Finch, Moeen Ali, Dale Steyn to name a few. With the inclusion of Adam Zampa in the side the spin attack has strengthened up for RCB as they already have Washington Sundar. RCB Playing XI in IPL 2020: 4 Overseas Players Who Could Feature in Royal Challengers Bangalore Line Up Throughout Dream11 Indian Premier League.

Royal Challengers Bangalore has a winning percentage of 47.45, as they have won 83 games out of 181 matches. If we speak of RCB head to head record with SRH, then Bangalore has won six out of fifteen games they have played against the orange army. Meanwhile, if you are RCB fans, you can do a free download of Royal Challengers Bangalore HD images, wallpapers and greetings from below.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will look forward to emerging victorious against their upcoming game against David Warner led Sunrisers Hyderabad. Stay tuned with LatestLY for more updates and news from SRH vs RCB, IPL 2020 match 3.

