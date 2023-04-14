In the 20th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, Royal Challengers Bangalore will face Delhi Capitals on Saturday, April 15. The game has a starting time of 3:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and will take place in M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Delhi Capitals have got a very poor start to their season. DC have lost all their four matches so far and are struggling at the bottom of the IPL 2023 table. Captain David Warner has tried his best and scored the bulk of the runs however other batters have failed consistently. Delhi have tried quite a few combinations in the bowling department but none has worked so far. Meanwhile, opponents Royal Challengers Bangalore started their IPL 2023 with a victory over Mumbai Indians. However, they suffered two back-to-back losses in their next two games and are now in 7th place. In both these games, RCB have failed to capitalise on their good start and the pressure got the better of them. Today, in this article let's take a look at whom Google, the search engine giant, has picked as the winner of the RCB vs DC IPL 2023 match. RCB vs DC IPL 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 20 in Bengaluru.

So, what has Google predicted for the marquee clash between RCB and DC in IPL 2023? In an interesting prediction, as per Google Win Probability, Royal Challengers Bangalore are the favourites to win the clash. Google's Win Probability has given RCB a 57% chance to win this game. Meanwhile, as per Google’s prediction Delhi Capitals have a 43% chance of winning this match.

RCB vs DC IPL 2023 Win Probability (Google)

With DC's recent form, Google's prediction of picking RCB as the favourites to win this match is totally justified. Delhi will have to do much better than their last four outing to register their first points on the board. RCB meanwhile will be hoping for a balanced performance from their batters and bowlers. They are yet to play to their true potential and a win in this match will bring them into the playoff race once again. ‘Jab Ricky Met Kohli’ Delhi Capitals Head Coach Ricky Ponting, His Son Catch Up With Virat Kohli Ahead of RCB vs DC IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Royal Challengers Bangalore registered a sixteen-run victory when these two teams met last season. Overall RCB have been a dominant side in this fixture. Out of 27 matches, RCB have won 16 times. Meanwhile, Delhi registered 10 victories and one match ended without any result.

