Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans will be aiming to move closer to their objectives as they face each other in match 67 of IPL 2022. The clash will be played at the Wankhede Stadium on May 19, 2022 (Thursday) at 07:30 PM IST. Ahead of the IPL 2022 encounter, we bring you RCB vs GT betting odds along with the win probability. IPL 2022 Playoffs Qualification Scenario Explained.

Royal Challengers Bangalore need to win this game to have any chances of making it into the IPL 2022 playoff. The Faf du Plessis-led side can move into the top four with a win but will need to depend on results elsewhere to confirm their place in the next round. Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans are guaranteed of a top-two spot and will look to gather momentum ahead of the knockouts. RCB vs GT Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About TATA IPL 2022 Match 67.

RCB vs GT Betting Odds and Tips

According to the bookmakers, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans are placed even. Bet365 have not picked a favourite between the two sides as they have odds of 1.90 against them.

RCB vs GT Win Predictions

RCB vs GT (Google)

According to Google Predictions, Gujarat Titans are tipped to come away with a win from. GT are the slight favourites and have a 51% chance of winning the encounter compared to RCB's 49%. Gujarat won the previous encounter between the two teams.

