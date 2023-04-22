In the match 32 of the Indian Premier League, Rajasthan Royals visit the M Chinnaswamy stadium to square off with Royal Challengers Bangalore. Rajasthan Royals had a good start to the tournament and are currently at the top of the points table with 4 wins and a healthy net run rate. They have matchwinners in every department and led by the patient and wise Sanju Samson, they have exceled in key moments and bagged crucial wins. Royal Challengers Bangalore, on the other hand, had a mixed start to the tournament. They have won and lost similar number of games and look to stay consistent in terms of winning games. They have their big guns delivering for them, but the lower order batters and a few bowlers in the middle and death overs have not yet stepped up for the occasion and that leaves their mainstays Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj to do a lot of heavylifting. Cricket pundits have made their predictions regarding the game and have given their views on who will win RCB vs RR IPL 2023 match? Staying the RCB vs RR win prediction, Google, search engine giant, has its win probability in place and it has already predicted the winner of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 match. Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell Play 'Rock, Paper, Scissor' Amidst DRS Break During PBKS vs RCB IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

So, what has Google predicted for the high voltage RCB vs RR IPL 2023 match. In an interesting prediction, as per Google Win Probability, Royal Challengers Bangalore are favourites to win the clash. Google's Win Probability has given Royal Challengers Bangalore 51% chance to win the much-anticipated cricket match. Apparently, as per Google’s prediction Rajasthan Royals has 49% chance of winning the game.

Google Win Probability for RCB vs RR IPL 2023 Match (Google.com)

An interesting prediction indeed, as per the current form and the quality of the players in both teams, Rajasthan edge past the Royal Challengers. Although it is just slightly tilted in the favour of RCB, it is mostly due them playing in the home ground and the experience of their bowlers to bowl in the heavily batter friendly conditions. It is a ground where the bowlers have very slight margin for error and with Jason Holder not in the best of form, RR might struggle a bit with the middle and death overs bowling. It is also applicable to their middle over batting which hasn't been as explosive due to Davdutt Padikkal and Riyan Parag not yet delivering this season. Although if Jos Buttler finds his rhythm, this slight gap will get covered no sooner. Mohammed Siraj Brings Out Cristiano Ronaldo’s Siu Celebration After Inflicting Direct Hit Run Out During PBKS vs RCB IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

RR and RCB have played each other 28 times, with RR winning 12 times and RCB winning 13 times. Three games had no result. Since 2020, RCB has dominated this tie, winning five times out of seven meets, although RR has won twice last season, one of them being the all-important Qualifier 2.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 22, 2023 12:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).