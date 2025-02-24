WPL 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details: Table-toppers Royal Challengers Bengaluru are set to face off against UP Warriorz in the ninth match of Women's Premier League Season 3. The RCB-W vs UPW-W will be the fourth game for both franchises in WPL 2025. While RCB-W are here after two wins and a loss, UPW-W are gearing up for the match after two losses and a win. After two comfortable wins, RCB-W suffered a sudden loss to Mumbai Indians in their last game, while UP Warriroz had a poor start to their campaign this time, losing the first two games. UP-W earned a big win against Delhi Capitals in their last game, registering their first points in WPL 2025. RCB-W vs UPW-W WPL 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz Women's Premier League Match in Bengaluru.

UP Warriorz have a positive NRR after their last win, and if they manage to win again, they would become much alive in the race to playoffs. For defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru, it will be a game to forget the sudden jolt and return back to winning ways, to maintain a strong gap at the pole position of the WPL 2025 table.

When is RCB-W vs UPW-W Match in WPL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and UP Warriorz will be clashing in the ninth match of WPL 2025 on Monday, February 24. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz WPL 2025 match will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Check out RCB-W vs UPW-W WPL 2025 viewing options below.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of RCB-W vs UPW-W Match in WPL 2025?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the WPL 2025. Fans in India can watch the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz WPL 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Sports18 Khel TV channels. For Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz WPL 2025 online viewing options, read below. RCB-W vs UPW-W Dream11 Team Prediction, WPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs UP Warriorz Women's T20 Cricket Match in Bengaluru.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of RCB-W vs UPW-W Match in WPL 2025?

JioHotstar, the new streaming platform as a result of the merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Star, will provide WPL 2025 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz live streaming on the Jio Hotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, fans will need to pay subscription charges.

