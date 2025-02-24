RCB-W vs UPW-W Dream11 Team Prediction, WPL 2025: Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will host UP Warriorz in the next Women's Premier League 2025 season match. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriroz clash will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on February 24. The much-awaited clash will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to participate in RCB-W vs UPW-W WPL 2025 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions. ICC Chairman Jay Shah Reveals GG-W vs RCB-W WPL 2025 Opener to be the Highest Watched League Stage Game in Women's Premier League History, Also Confirms Boost in TV and Digital Viewership.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru suffered a seven-wicket defeat at the hands of Mumbai Indians in their last encounter. UP Warriorz secured a comprehensive 33-run win over Delhi Capitals. The defending champions will aim for a strong comeback, whereas Warriorz will look to continue their winning momentum. RCB-W vs UPW-W WPL 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz Women's Premier League Match in Bengaluru.

RCB vs UPW-W WPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Richa Ghosh (RCB-W)

Batters: Smriti Mandhana (RCB-W), Kiran Navgire (UPW-W), Shweta Sehrawat (UPW-W)

All-Rounders: Deepti Sharma (UPW-W), Ellyse Perry (RCB-W), Chinelle Henry (UPW-W), Georgia Wareham (RCB-W)

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone (UPW-W), Renuka Singh (RCB-W), Ekta Bisht (RCB-W)

RCB-W vs UPW-W WPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Smriti Mandhana (c), Deepti Sharma (vc)

RCB-W vs UPW-W WPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Richa Ghosh (RCB-W), Smriti Mandhana (RCB-W), Kiran Navgire (UPW-W), Shweta Sehrawat (UPW-W), Deepti Sharma (UPW-W), Ellyse Perry (RCB-W), Chinelle Henry (UPW-W), Georgia Wareham (RCB-W), Sophie Ecclestone (UPW-W), Renuka Singh (RCB-W), Ekta Bisht (RCB-W)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 24, 2025 12:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).