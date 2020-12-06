Former Indian pacer Rudra Pratap Singh – commonly known as RP Singh – celebrates his 35th birthday on Sunday (December 6, 2020). Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, the left-arm speedster could swing the ball with a brisk pace, and his bucket of variations made him a force to reckon with. Although Singh might not boast off a sensational record in international cricket, he has guided India to many memorable victories. The pacer was also India's leading wicket-taker in the ICC T20 World Cup 2007 where he scalped 12 wickets in seven matches – being the unsung hero of his side's triumph in the showpiece tournament. RP Singh and Devanshi Popat Blessed With a Baby Boy.

The speedster made his international debut in an ODI clash against Zimbabwe in September 2005. Although he bowled some spectacular spells early in his career, Singh didn't play many games at the highest level due to injuries and lack in form. Speaking of his career, the pacer had 40 wickets in 14 Tests which also comprised a five-wicket haul. In ODIs, Singh played 58 matches where he scalped 69 wickets. He also had 15 wickets in 11 T20I outings. As the former Indian pacer turns a year older, let's look at some of his quick facts and records. RP Singh 'Grateful' to Social Media After Finding his Old Picture With India U19 Teammates.

RP Singh Quick Facts & Records:

RP Singh was born on December 6, 1985, in Rai Bareli, Uttar Pradesh. RP is a product of the famed Lucknow Sports Hostel, which has produced several international cricketers like Mohammed Kaif, Suresh Raina. Singh was a part of India's Under-19 World Cup squad in 2004. The pacer bagged the Man of the Match award on his Test debut against England in 2006. In 2007, RP became the 10th Indian bowler to pick a five-wicket haul at Lords. With 12 wickets in seven games, he was India's highest wicket-taker in 2007 T20 World Cup. Playing for the now-defunct Deccan Chargers, he won the Purple Cap Award in IPL 2009.

Singh bid adieu to all forms of cricket in September 2018. Post-retirement, the Rai Bareli-born cricketer donned the commentator's hat and gave his voice in many matches.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 06, 2020 08:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).