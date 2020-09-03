It’s party time for Rudra Pratap Singh and family as they are welcome a new member in the family. RP Singh and his wife Devanshi Popat have been blessed with a baby boy. The former Indian cricketer posted a tweet on social media to share his happiness about the bundle of joy. A while ago, RP Singh took to social media and also tagged his wife Devanshi Popat in the post and informed the fans about the new arrival in the family. RP Singh already has a daughter named Ira who was born in 2017. The former Indian cricketer keeps posting pictures with his little daughter on social media. RP Singh, Suryakumar Yadav Impressed By 'Yorker Machine' Ritesh Yadav’s Skill After his Video of Bowling Perfect Yorker Goes Viral.

"With the grace of God, @DevanshiS_ and I are delighted to announce the birth of our baby boy. #ॐ_नमः_शिवाय #HarHarMahadev," he wrote on social media." The former Indian pacer was quite excited while making this announcement and no sooner he tweeted about this, the fans poured all the good wishes and congratulated him for the newborn. For now, check out the tweet below:

With the grace of God, @DevanshiS_ and I are delighted to announce the birth of our baby boy. #ॐ_नमः_शिवाय#HarHarMahadev — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) September 3, 2020

Talking about RP Singh, the former Indian pacer retired from international cricket from in the year 2018. RP married to Devanshi Popat, daughter of senior lawyer Manoj Popat from Gujarat in the year 2012 in Ahmedabad.

