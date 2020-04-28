RP Singh, Suryakumar Yadav Impressed By 'Yorker Machine' Ritesh Yadav’s Skill After his Video of Bowling Perfect Yorker Goes Viral

RP Singh impressed with Ritesh Yadav (Photo Credits: Twitter/@Riteshy04043805)

Sporting competitions around the world have been either suspended or cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak. People have been advised to stay inside their homes and practice social distancing inside to avoid the spread of COVID-19. With the world in lockdown, video of a young aspiring cricketer from Gorakhpur named Ritesh Yadav, breaking a coconut with a perfect yorker has gone viral and has caught the attention of several cricket players around the world. RP Singh 'Grateful' to Social Media After Finding his Old Picture With India U19 Teammates, Asks Netizens to Identify Other Players in the Photo.

In the video shared by Ritesh Yadav, he placed a coconut between two shoes and with a brilliant Yorker hit the bulls-eye, breaking the coconut in two pieces. ‘#Break the coconut’ the youngster captioned his post.

Watch Video

This video is so impressive that it has left several sports personalities in awe of the young fast bowler. RP Singh commented ‘If Ritesh wishes he can come to Lucknow or Greater Noida camp after the end of lockdown for training. I wish him a bright future.’ While Mumbai Indians' player Suryakumar Yadav wrote 'Bulls eye boss. Super'.

RP Singh

ज़बरदस्त यॉर्कर। वाक़ई में ग्रामीण इलाक़ों में प्रतिभा की कोई कमी नहीं है और हमारे देश में एक से बढ़ कर एक युवा टैलेंट मौजूद हैं। रितेश अगर चाहें तो लॉक्डाउन खत्म होने के बाद लखनऊ या ग्रेटर नॉएडा कैम्प में प्रशिक्षण के लिए आ सकते हैं। मैं उनके उज्ज्वल भविष्य की कामना करता हूँ। https://t.co/WzYG80kVQi — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) April 28, 2020

Vedank Singh

Suryakumar Yadav

Bulls eye boss. Super 👏 — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) April 24, 2020

Shai Hope

Brilliant stuff! 👏🏽 — Shai Hope (@shaidhope) April 25, 2020

The video has close to 46K views on social media and the young cricketer has impressed a lot of people with his bowling skills. Ritesh Yadav has mastered the art of bowling a perfect Yorker with some serious pace and has a bright future ahead of him.