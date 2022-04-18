Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) with both the teams eager to keep up with other teams in the race for play-off qualification. Both these teams had an excellent start to the campaign but have had a few setbacks that have halted the charge. Kolkata Knight Riders in particular, come into the match on the back of two defeats and another loss here, and that could seriously damage the morale of the side. Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, defeated Lucknow in a close game but lost out to league leaders Gujrat Titans in the last match. In terms of head to head record, Kolkata Knight Riders have won 13 against Rajasthan’s 11 matches in the 25 times these two teams have met in the IPL. RR vs KKR Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About TATA IPL 2022 Match 30.

Nitish Rana finally hit form in KKR’s defeat against SRH and the talented batsman will be eager to build on this. Andre Russell has had an impressive strike rate this season but it is time the other batsman chip in as well. Aaron Finch was roped in to open the innings with Venkatesh Iyer but the problems continued in the Powerplays again as both went out cheaply.

Rajasthan Royals are relying heavily on Jos Butler to provide them the solid platform needed for other players to build on it. While the English wicketkeeper has been successful in his part on most cases the others have failed to follow suit. If KKR manage to get Jos Butler early, they could put RR under a lot of pressure. The bowling unit has largely delivered with the spin twins of Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravi Ashwin picking wickets at crucial intervals. TATA IPL 2022 Time Table in PDF Format for free Download Online: Get Full Schedule of Indian Premier League With Match Time and Venue Details.

