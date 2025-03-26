In the sixth match of the Indian Premier League 2025, two sides who lost their campaign openers, technically the hosts Rajasthan Royals and defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders will be locking horns. KKR lost the very first match of IPL, at their home, the iconic Eden Gardens against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. While RR suffered an away match defeat, failing to cope with the highly lethal attacking batting of the runners-up from last season, Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 match will be played on March 26, at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, from 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). RR vs KKR IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 6.

Kolkata Knight Riders started their first IPL 2025 game well, with the top-order batters Narine, Rahane, and Raghuvanshi getting good runs. But, a collapse in the middle order made them struggle to put in a good score, making RCB get a target quite comfortable to chase. The bowlers had no flair, and hence the defending champions had a bad start, with a loss. Rajasthan Royals were exposed to the lethal batting prowess of Sunrisers Hyderabad. SRH punished RR bowlers, posting a massive 286/6. In reply, Rajasthan managed a good 242, but the required target was still too big. RR vs KKR IPL 2025, Guwahati Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders at Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

Rajasthan Royals

Sanju Samson, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, and Shubham Dubey were the destructive batters who contributed immensely to the 242 runs, and they are in all possibilities of staying. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Riyan Parag couldn't do much, but being the brightest prospects, they should be getting more chances. Wanindu Hasaranga might be tried in place of Jofra Archer with the ball, as the pacer went for awful runs. The team might bring in an extra pacer as an impact player. Nitish Rana will be the star attraction, being a former key player in the KKR camp.

RR Playing XI vs KKR

Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag (capt), Nitish Rana, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Sandeep Sharma, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Impact Players: Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka

Kolkata Knight Riders

KKR is all possibilities and should be keeping their top-order unchanged. Quinton de Kock didn't get runs, but surely one match isn't enough to judge the South Africa great. The core batters like Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, and Ramandeep Singh all scored low, but are tested performers and can ignite any moment. All the bowlers other than Narine looked dull in the KKR vs RCB match, but the line-up might still remain majorly the same, with only Anrich Nortje replacing Spencer Johnson, who performed really bad. RR vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders.

KKR Playing XI vs RR

Quinton de Kock (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (capt), Venkatesh Iyer, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Anrich Nortje, Varun Chakravarthy

Impact Players: Vaibhav Arora, Moeen Ali

