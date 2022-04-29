Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in match 44 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The RR vs MI clash in IPL 2022 will be played at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on April 30, 2022 (Saturday) at 07:30 pm.Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction for RR vs MI IPL 2022 clash can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. IPL 2022 Playoffs Qualification Scenario Explained: Here’s A Look at the Chances of GT, RR, SRH, LSG, RCB, PBKS, DC, KKR, and CSK for Making it to Last Four.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) played their last match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Tuesday. After Riyan Parag's 56 off 31 balls, RR were able to reach a certain total that looked defendable, given the quality bowling lineup RR have. Kuldeep Sen, Ravichandran Ashwin and Prasidh Krishna got RCB all out on just 115 while chasing a target of 145 runs, with best figures by R. Ashwin of 3/17 in 4 overs. Rajasthan Royals (RR) are on the second number of IPL 2022 points table with six wins out of eight matches. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians (MI) continue facing defeats despite improving their performance in the previous two matches. MI is the only team in this season which haven't won even a single match so far. Rajasthan Royals (RR) are clearly favourites with pretty balanced side while it seems no side fears facing Mumbai Indians (MI) anymore this season with the form they have been going through.

RR vs MI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – Sanju Samson (RR), Jos Buttler (RR), Ishan Kishan (MI) could be taken as our Wicket-keeper. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

RR vs MI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Tilak Varma (MI), Suryakumar Yadav (MI), Devdutt Padikkal (RR) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

RR vs MI, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Riyan Parag (RR), Ravichandran Ashwin (RR) can be taken as all-rounders.

RR vs MI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Yuzvendra Chahal (RR), Kuldeep Sen (RR), Jasprit Bumrah (MI) could be our bowlers.

RR vs MI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Sanju Samson (RR), Jos Buttler (RR), Ishan Kishan (MI), Tilak Varma (MI), Suryakumar Yadav (MI), Devdutt Padikkal (RR), Riyan Parag (RR), Ravichandran Ashwin (RR), Yuzvendra Chahal (RR), Kuldeep Sen (RR), Jasprit Bumrah (MI).

Sanju Samson (RR) could be named as the captain of your RR vs MI Dream11 Fantasy Team, whileas Jos Buttler (RR) can be selected as the Vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2022 03:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).