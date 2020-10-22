RR vs SRH Live Score Online: Stakes will be very high as Rajasthan Royals, and Sunrisers Hyderabad will meet in a must-win game of Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The encounter takes place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 22 (Wednesday). Both teams haven’t enjoyed great campaigns in this season so far, and the loser of the forthcoming game is likely to get out of the playoff race. Hence, fans can expect to witness a great contest between bat and ball. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, telecast and other necessary details of Match 40. RR vs SRH Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 40.

Too many experiments have proven to be a downfall of both sides in this season. Rajasthan Royals have shuffled their continuously which hasn’t proven to be a wise decision. Though they registered a comprehensive seven-wicket triumph against Chennai Super Kings in their last meeting, delivering consistently will be a big challenge. Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler and Rahul Tewatia are some bright spots in Rajasthan’s dismal campaign. Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Dubai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

On the other hand, SRH never really recovered after losing Mitchell Marsh and David Warner early in the tournament. Keeping few games aside, the middle order hasn’t done much while skipper Warner, who has scored a decent amount of runs, didn’t make the impact he’s known for. Speaking of positives, Jonny Bairstow, Rashid Khan and T Natarajan have made a mark. As the game takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming details of the game.

RR vs SRH Live Telecast of IPL 2020 Match 40 on Star Sports TV Channels

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2020 will be live telecast on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in India. Fans can catch the live action of KXIP vs DC IPL 2020 match on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Select and Star Sports 1 Select HD channels in English commentary while Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi will be live telecasting the game in Hindi. Fans can also enjoy the live action of all IPL matches on select regional languages on Star Sports Network.

RR vs SRH Live Streaming Online of IPL 2020 Match 40 on Disney+ Hotstar

IPL fans can also catch the live action online. Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals game online for fans in India. But to watch the matches live on Hotstar, fans must first subscribe by paying a nominal fee. JIO and Airtel are also providing free Hotstar subscriptions on select plans.

With both sides being in similar form, predicting favourites will not be accessible. However, one can place their bet on Rajasthan Royals who are coming off a victory. Having said that, SRH can’t be taken lightly with T20 stars like Warner, Bairstow, Rashid Khan and Manish Pandey in ranks.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 22, 2020 05:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).