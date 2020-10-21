Rajasthan Royals are all set to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in match number 40 of the Dream11 IPL 2020. The match will be held at the Dubai International Stadium and the two teams would be more than eager to win as many matches possible keeping in mind the scenario for playoffs in mind. Thus either of the team will leave no stone unturned to win this game. In this article, we shall bring to you the seven things that you need to know about the mouth-watering fixture. SRH is placed on number seven of the IPL 2020 points table whereas RR is a little better placed on the IPL 2020 points table with eight points in their kitty. RR vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 40.

RR vs SRH Head-to-Head

RR and SRH have quite an interesting record where the two teams are at par with each other. They have faced each other in 12 IPL matches. RR and SRH have both won six games each.

RR vs SRH Key Players

Jos Butler and Jofra Archer are two important players for the Rajasthan Royals. Sunrisers Hyderabad has David Warner and Abdul Samad are the key players for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

RR vs SRH Mini-Battles

Jofra Archer vs David Warner and Rashid Khan vs Kane Williamson are among the key battles to watch out for in Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad for Dream11 IPL 2020 match.

RR vs SRH, IPL 2020 Match 40 Venue

The Dubai International Stadium in Dubai will host the IPL 2020 match 40 between Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

RR vs SRH Match Timings

The Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2020 match 40 will start at 07:30 pm IST while the toss will take place at 07:00 pm. As per local time, the game will begin at 06:00 pm.

RR vs SRH Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of IPL 2020 and will provide the live telecast of the T20 league across its channels. Online live streaming of IPL 2020 will be available on Star’s OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on its mobile app and website.

RR vs SRH Likely Playing XIs

RR Probable Playing 11: Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson(w), Steven Smith(c), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi

SRH Probable Playing 11: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi

