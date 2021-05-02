It's a Super Sunday and the IPL 2021 schedule offers us a double-header. The first game is between the Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad and the second match is between KL Rahul's Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals. In this live blog, we shall bring to you the updates of the first game. So Kane Williamson now stepping into the shoes of David Warner, the battle between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals is about to happen at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. RR vs SRH, Delhi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 Clash at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

It's the match between the teams who are placed at the bottom of the table and have faced nearly similar fortunes so far in their IPL 2021 journey. Sunrisers Hyderabad has won just one game from six matches played by them and is featured in the last position of the IPL 2021 points table. After facing a tough time in the tournament, the team has decided to change the skipper for the Orange Army. David Warner was leading the side and the team management announced the change in leadership and brought in Kane Williamson as their new man. Thus with a renewed zeal and zest, the team will look to apply newer strategies in place.

Whereas, the Rajasthan Royals are placed on number seven of the points table winning a couple of games.RR is also yet to get their combinations right and has struggled hard in the tournament. Needless to say, that both teams will look to seal a win.