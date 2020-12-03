After England (ENG) giving a whitewash to South Africa (SA) in the recently-concluded T20I series, the Proteas led by Quinton de Kock will look forward to bouncing back in the ODI series. England will play South Africa in the 1st ODI of the three-match series at Newlands, Cape Town on December 4, 2020. England will play under the captaincy of Eoin Morgan. England is currently at no 1 position in ODIs while South Africa is at the 5th spot. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for SA vs ENG 1st ODI 2020 Dream11 team prediction along with tips to pick best playing XI. South Africa vs England 2020: Faf du Plessis Rested for Three-Match ODIs Series.

England will miss big names like Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes and Dawid Malan. On the other hand, South Africa will be playing without Faf du Plessis and Kagiso Rabada. Teams who have batted first at Newlands have won 24 of the 33 day-night ODIs. Joe Root and Chris Woakes will certainly come into the side after not being a part of the T20 squad.

South Africa vs England 1st ODI 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper - The wicket-keepers for SA vs ENG 1st ODI 2020 Dream11 team should be Quinton de Kock (SA) and Jonny Bairstow (ENG).

South Africa vs England 1st ODI 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen - It would be wise to go with four batsmen for your fantasy team, and they should be Sam Billings (ENG), Eoin Morgan (ENG), Jason Roy (ENG) and Rassie van der Dussen (SA).

South Africa vs England 1st ODI 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - The two all-rounders for SA vs ENG 1st ODI 2020 team should be Moeen Ali (ENG) and Andile Phehlukwayo (SA).

South Africa vs England 1st ODI 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - The remaining three slots of bowlers should be filled by Chris Woakes (ENG), Adil Rashid (ENG) and Lungi Ngidi (SA).

South Africa vs England 1st ODI 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Quinton de Kock (SA), Jonny Bairstow (ENG), Faf du Plessis (SA), Eoin Morgan (ENG), Jason Roy (ENG), Rassie van der Dussen (SA), Moeen Ali (ENG), Andile Phehlukwayo (SA), Kagiso Rabada (SA), Adil Rashid (ENG), Lungi Ngidi (SA).

Quinton de Kock (SA) should be made the captain of your Dream11 team. While Moeen Ali (ENG) can be chosen as vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 03, 2020 11:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).