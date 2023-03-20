South Africa (SA) will aim to bounce back when they take on West Indies (WI) in the third and final ODI of the ongoing three-match series on March 21 (Tuesday) at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom, South Africa. The match will begin at 01:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction SA vs WI T20I face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. Uttar Pradesh to Have Third International Cricket Stadium in Varanasi After Lucknow and Kanpur.

West Indies are leading by 1-0 in the three-match series after clinching the second ODI by 48 runs. The first ODI was abandoned due to rain without a ball being bowled. In the second ODI, a valiant unbeaten knock of 128 runs by West Indies skipper Shai Hope helped visitors put up a towering total of 335. The standout cameos by Nicholas Pooran (39) and Rovman Powell also aided in the cause. In response, South Africa saw an even better knock from the captain Temba Bavuma of 144 runs in 118. However, the middle order collapse kept mounting pressure on the captain, who was later removed in the 41st over of the innings. With Bavuma's wicket, the hosts lost all hopes to chase down the total and eventually lost by 48 runs. South Africa will be eager to take revenge in the third fixture and avoid a series loss at home ground.

SA vs WI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Shai Hope (WI), Quinton de Kock (SA) could be taken as our wicket-keepers.

SA vs WI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters- Temba Bavuma (SA), Brandon King (WI), Nicholas Pooran (WI) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

SA vs WI, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - Kyle Mayers (WI), Marco Jansen (SA) could be our All-rounders. Ben Stokes Reacts As Barmy Army Share England Test Captain’s Childhood Photo of Playing Cricket (See Post).

SA vs WI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Alzarri Joseph (WI), Akeal Hosein (WI), Gerald Coetzee (SA), Imaad Fortuin (SA) could form the bowling attack

SA vs WI, Dream11 Team Prediction:

Shai Hope (WI), Quinton de Kock (SA), Temba Bavuma (SA), Brandon King (WI), Nicholas Pooran (WI), Kyle Mayers (WI), Marco Jansen (SA), Alzarri Joseph (WI), Akeal Hosein (WI), Gerald Coetzee (SA), Imaad Fortuin (SA)

Shai Hope (WI) could be named as the captain of your Dream11 Fantasy Team SA vs WI while Temba Bavuma (SA) could be selected as the vice-captain.

