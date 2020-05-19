Sachin Tendulkar Gives Son Arjun a Haircut, Calls It ‘Responsibility of a Father to Do Everything for Kids’ (Watch Video)

Sachin Tendulkar Gives Son Arjun a Haircut (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Day after giving himself a haircut, Sachin Tendulkar seems to have found art in it and took over the responsibility of giving his son Arjun Tendulkar a new haircut. With the country staying under lockdown for almost two months now, salons have been definitely shut meaning Arjun, like most others, has been unable to get a proper haircut. But why worry, when you have father like Sachin Tendulkar. He has already shown the world the art of batting and with scissors and a trimmer in his hand, Tendulkar showed his son – and by extension to his fans worldwide – the art of giving a proper haircut. Sachin Tendulkar Reveals New Hairstyle! Master Blaster Takes Up Challenge of Cutting Hair at Home Using Scissors and Its As Perfect as His Square Cut.

In a video shared on his Instagram page, Sachin can be seen giving his son Arjun a fancy haircut. He makes sure to maintain the edges and side-cuts while giving Arjun the haircut. “However the haircut turns out you’ll always be handsome,” Tendulkar captioned the video. He had reasoned that it was a responsibility to give his Arjun a haircut when required and when Arjun is out of options. “As a father you need to do everything, be it playing games with your kids, gyming with them or for that matter cutting their hair,” Tendulkar wrote in a message. Sachin Tendulkar Shares Throwback Picture of House Party at Sourav Ganguly’s Residence (View Post).

Sachin Tendulkar Gives Son Arjun Haircut

Just last month, Tendulkar had picked up a scissor to cut his own hair to give himself a new look. “From playing square cuts to doing my own hair cuts, have always enjoyed doing different things,” Tendulkar said in his post on Instagram revealing his new hairstyle to his fans. “How’s my new hairdo?” he also asked tagging Aalim Hakim and Nandan v Naik, two celebrity hairstylers.

Sachin Tendulkar Gives Himself a Haircut

Meanwhile, India is currently in its fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown, which has now been extended until May 31 but with a few relief measures. The government in its declaration informed that salons and other essential shops can be opened under the direction of the respective state governments and in zones where the coronavirus cases are in a minimum. Mumbai, however, falls in a red zone and will be under complete lockdown until May 31.