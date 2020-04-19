Sachin Tendulkar Reveals New Hairstyle! Master Blaster Takes Up Challenge of Cutting Hair at Home Using Scissors and Its As Perfect as His Square Cut

Sachin Tendulkar (Photo Credits: Instagram/@SachinTendulkar)

Sachin Tendulkar has joined an elite list of cricketers, including Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina and Kevin Pietersen, in getting a new hairdo. But the master blaster unlike his former teammates, cut his own hair using a scissor and gave himself a new look while also revealing it to his fans. With the coronavirus pandemic spreading rapidly, the government had announced the extension of nationwide lockdown until May 3 which has compelled many into getting haircuts and shaving while sitting at home. While Kohli and Raina were given haircuts by their wives, Tendulkar went to the next level and cut his hair by himself. Virat Kohli New Look: Indian Captain Shaves Off Beard and Starts #TrimAtHome Challenge on Social Media (Watch Video).

“From playing square cuts to doing my own hair cuts, have always enjoyed doing different things,” Tendulkar said in his post on Instagram revealing his new hairstyle to his fans. “How’s my new hairdo?” he also asked tagging Aalim Hakim and Nandan v Naik, two celebrity hairstylers. From Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar to Smriti Mandhana, Indian Cricket Fraternity Join Mask Force to Fight Against Coronavirus (Watch Video)

Sachin Tendulkar Reveals New Look!!

Meanwhile, the 46-year-old has been actively helping the government and NGOs in providing food supplies and daily needs to the underprivileged in Mumbai. Sachin had earlier pledged to feed 5000 people for a month in Mumbai. He had also donated Rs 25 lakh each to the Prime Minister’s and Maharashtra Chief Minister’s relief fund to assist in the fight against the pandemic.