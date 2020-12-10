Sachin Tendulkar shared a cute dad joke with daughter Sara as the Tendulkar family spent quality time together in their vacation. Tendulkar jetted off to an undisclosed location with his family to enjoy a short vacation and take a break from his regular activities. The master blaster has been sharing pictures and video of some lovely moments from his vacation with his online family on Instagram. In a recent picture, Tendulkar shared an adorable selfie with daughter Sara and also shared a cute joke with his fans. Sachin Tendulkar Looks Cute as a Button In This Throwback Pic From His Childhood Days, Says 'When Lockdown Wasn't the Reason For Long Hair'.

In the picture, Tendulkar and Sara can be seen sharing a selfie while steamboating in the sea. Tendulkar picked a cute dad joke to caption the image. He wrote: “𝙎𝙖𝙧𝙖: 𝘽𝙖𝙗𝙖, 𝙖𝙧𝙚 𝙬𝙚 𝙡𝙤𝙨𝙩 𝙖𝙩 𝙨𝙚𝙖? 𝙈𝙚: 𝙄’𝙢 𝙣𝙤𝙩 𝙨𝙝𝙤𝙧𝙚!” Many fans reacted to the post and commented on it. Take a look at the post. Sachin Tendulkar Shares Picture While Riding Bicycle, Gives Valuable Message Using Cricket Analogy.

Sachin Tendulkar Shares Cute Dad Joke With Daughter Sara

Tendulkar, meanwhile, has been enjoying a great time with his family in an exotic location and has been keeping his fans updated with pictures and videos from his vacation. Take a look at some pics and videos Tendulkar has shared with his fans.

Sachin Tendulkar Parasailing

Sachin Tendulkar Cycling

Tendulkar has been quite active on social media and has been encouraging his fans and well-wishers to protect and take care of themselves during the pandemic. Apart from that, Tendulkar has also been sharing his cricket related opinions on and giving his takes on cricket matches and cricketers during matches.

