Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has very much active on social media in recent times and has been sharing glimpses of his regular life with his millions of fans worldwide. The world cup winner recently shared a picture of him riding a bicycle in the backyard and shared an important message with an intriguing caption using cricket analogy. Yuvraj Singh Recalls Roger Federer, Sachin Tendulkar’s Motivational Quotes While Sharing Workout Selfie!

‘Balance & footwork are still important everywhere!’ Sachin Tendulkar wrote on his latest Instagram post. In the photo, the former Indian international could be seen chilling out in the backyard while riding a bicycle. Sachin Tendulkar Reveals ‘Wonderful Gift’ Presented to Him by Brian Lara, West Indies Cricket Board on Retirement.

Sachin Tendulkar looks to be on vacation and is enjoying his time on the getaway. The Master Blaster was recently seen playing golf and also shared pictures of him enjoying nature and relaxing in a swimming pool.

Sachin Tendulkar is regarded by many as arguably the greatest batsmen of all time as the Little Master has several records to his name. However, one of the 47-year-old’s milestones was recently surpassed by Indian captain Virat Kohli during the second One Day International against Australia at the SCG.

Virat Kohli with his score of 89 vs Australia became the fastest batsmen to reach 22,000 international runs in cricket. The 32-year-old took 462 innings to achieve this feat surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s previous record of reaching the landmark in 493 innings. However, Kohli wasn’t able to inspire India to victory as they lost the ODI series.

