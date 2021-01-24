On the occasion of National Girl Child Day 2021, Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter and gave an essential message to the society. Sharing a throwback picture with son Arjun and daughter Sara, the Indian cricket legend batted for equality and said that boys and girls should get equal Love, care and opportunities. “Love, care and opportunities for our girls and boys have to be equal at all times. We have to remember that our children learn from us. Let’s set the right example and celebrate our girls & boys alike! #NationalGirlChildDay,” the 47-year-old wrote on the micro-blogging website. National Girl Child Day 2021 Hindi Quotes, Signal Wishes and HD Images.

India observes National Girl Child Day on January 24 every year. The day is an initiative of the ministry of women and child development and focuses on addressing the challenges that girls face in Indian society due to gender biases. It also aims towards promoting awareness about the rights of the girl child. Celebrating the occasion, the 2011 World also voiced his opinion on gender equality and his post, which was well-received by netizens. Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Wasim Jaffer and Other Cricket Stars Heap Praises on Team India.

Love, care and opportunities for our girls and boys have to be equal at all times. We have to remember that our children learn from us. Let’s set the right example and celebrate our girls & boys alike!#NationalGirlChildDay pic.twitter.com/TsXSEzB9eg — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 24, 2021

Tendulkar, who retired in November 2013, is an active user of social media. From presenting his opinion on a cricket-related topic to getting engaged in friendly banters with close friends, the legendary batsman always keeps his fans engaged.

Meanwhile, international cricket will return to India after the COVID-19 halt as Virat Kohli’s and Co will host England in a full-fledged series comprising four Tests, five T20Is and three ODIs. The first Test will get underway on February 5 in Chennai, and the home side would be determined to make a mark.

