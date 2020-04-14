Sachin Tendulkar Wishes ‘Happy New Year’ on Occasion of Poila Baishakh, Puthuvarusham, Bohag Bihu, Baisakhi Diyan and Vishu Kani 2020; Says ‘It Reflects Our Unity in Diversity’

Sachin Tendulkar (Photo Credits: Instagram/@Sachin_rt)

Sachin Tendulkar took to social media to wish the country a happy new year and prayed that with ‘courage and unity’ the country will overcome the grim situation it currently finds itself in and ‘emerge a stronger nation.’ Five communities in the country celebrate their new year on April 14 every year and Sachin made a brilliant gesture to wish each community on their auspicious day. The cricket legend posted a wonderful image of the map of India through which he wished each community on their special day. Suresh Raina Supports Extension of Lockdown in India as COVID-19 Cases Rise, Urges People to Download Aarogya Setu App (See Tweet).

From wishing the Punjabi community on the Baisakhi Diyan to wishing the Tamil community on the occasion of Puthandu Nalvazhthukkal and also remembering the Bengali community and wishing them Shubho Noboborsho, Sachin remembered every community and wished them on the occasion of their new year. “Today is an auspicious day across the country where our different communities celebrate the onset of a New Year! It also reflects our unity in diversity. I'm confident that with courage and unity we shall emerge a stronger nation. Happy New Year!” Sachin wrote on social media.

Sachin Tendulkar Wishes Happy New Year to All Communities

Today is an auspicious day across the country where our different communities celebrate the onset of a New Year! It also reflects our unity in diversity. 🇮🇳 I'm confident that with courage and unity we shall emerge a stronger nation. Happy New Year! 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/EThnMV9OXO — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 14, 2020

Meanwhile, the Tamil, Malayali, Bengali, Assamese and the Punjabi communities celebrate their respective new years on this day. As Assam celebrate their Bohag Bihu, Sachin wished them ‘Nutun Barsar Subhakaamana’, similarly, he wished the Malayali community a happy ‘Ningalku Ellvarkum Vishu Dinashamsakal.’

The Master Blaster also wished the Bengali community ‘Shubho Noboborsho’ on the occasion of Poila Baishakh, the Punjabi community ‘Baisakhi Diyan Vadhaiyan.’ He also remembered the Tamil community on the occasion of Puthuvarusham and wished them ‘Puthandu Nalvazthukkal.’

Meanwhile, with the country under lockdown due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic people have been forced to spend the new sitting at home. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared the lockdown will be extended from April 14 to May 3 as the nation battles to curb the spread of the pandemic.