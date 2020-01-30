Sam Fanning Hits India U19 Bowler Akash Singh During U19 Cricket World Cup Quarterfinal Match, ICC Penalises Australian Opener; Watch Video

Screengrab of the incident (Photo Credits: icc-cricket.com)

During the quarter-final match of ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup between India and Australia, Sam Fanning was seen deliberately hitting bowler Akash Singh with his bowler. The Indian U19 bowler was also seen complaining to the umpire after Fanning made the contact. The video of the incident was shared widely by the fans on social medial sites. Meanwhile, the game's governing body, ICC, has taken action against the Australian U19 opener and has received two demerit points. Kartik Tyagi, India U19 Bowler, Picks Three Wickets in his First Two Overs to Derail Australia U19 in Chase of 234 in ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020 Quarter-Final.

The Australian U19 batsman has been found guilty of a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel. Fanning was found to have violated Article 2.12 of the code, which relates to "inappropriate physical contact with another player during an international match".

Watch Video of Fanning Hitting Akash

Australia’s Sam Fanning has been found guilty of a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct for this incident against India at the #U19CWC. More 👉 https://t.co/Viogl2NgGW pic.twitter.com/UGz3tJ8D07 — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) January 30, 2020

Another Angle of the Video

Australian batsman Fanning went physical with Indian bowler. pic.twitter.com/ryIQk26G7I — Sam sharma (@SMmPMm) January 29, 2020

The incident took place during the 31st over of Australian innings. Fanning was top-scorer for Australia 75 off 127 balls. Australia were set a target of 234, which they failed to achieve after being bowled out for 159 runs. Fanning did well to hold one end before being dismissed in the 42nd over. He was the seventh Australian wicket to fall. Interestingly, Akash Singh accounted for his wicket. New Zealand U19 Players Show Spirit of Cricket, Carry Injured West Indies Batsman off the Field During WI vs NZ ICC U19 CWC 2020 Quarter-Final

Singh ended up picking three wickets as India progressed to the semi-final of ICC U19 CWC 2020. Apart from Singh, fast-bowler Kartik Tyagi scalped four wickets to derail Australia's chase.