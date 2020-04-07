Saqlain Mushtaq Posts Funny Video of Him as a Woman; Credits Daughter for Makeup, Former Pakistan Bowler Urges Fans to Stay at Home

Photo Credits: @Saqlain_Mushtaq/Twitter

Former Pakistan cricketer Saqlain Mushtaq, who is quite active on social media, shared a video on Twitter in which he is disguised as a woman. Saqlain was spotted wearing a red colour hair wig. The former cricketer also had put lipstick, and his eyelids shaded. Saqlain credited his daughter for the makeup. The former England spin bowling coach, however, had an important message to share for which he used the funny way. Shadab Khan Picks Rohit Sharma and Steve Smith As Two of the Toughest Batsmen He Bowled To.

The 43-year-old wrote on Twitter, “Stay safe, stay at home with your loved ones and enjoy our clip,” as he shared the funny video. In the 44-second long video, the former England spin bowling coach, says, “We all are in quarantine, stay at home, stay safe and look beautiful. And enjoy with your loved ones.”

Here’s Saqlain Mushtaq’s Funny Post

Stay safe, stay at home with your loved ones and enjoy our clip ❤️ pic.twitter.com/iFPP7p6ce2 — Saqlain Mushtaq (@Saqlain_Mushtaq) April 6, 2020

Saqlain has a dedicated YouTube channel which goes by the name ‘Saqlain Mushtaq Show’ and the former cricketer often shares his expert views on the game. Pakistan Is Brazil of Cricket Because of Raw Talent, Says Wasim Akram.

The former Pakistan cricketer was part of England’s coaching staff when the team lifted 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. Saqlain in 2017 was appointed as England’s bowling for two years. Post World Cup his services were extended, and he was with the team for Ashes 2019 as well. However, ahead of the New Zealand tour in late 2019, Saqlain’s contract was not extended further.