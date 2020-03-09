Saurashtra vs Bengal Live Cricket Streaming of Ranji Trophy 2019–20 Final on Hotstar and Star Sports: Check Live Cricket Score, Watch Free Telecast of SAU vs BEN on TV and Online

Bengal Ranji Trophy Team (Photo Credits: Twitter/BCCI Domestic)

Saurashtra and Bengal take each other on ion the finals of the Ranji Trophy 2019-20 season. The match will be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot starting from March 8, 2020 (Monday). This will be the first time that the two teams will meet in the summit clash. This will be Bengal’s first appearance since the 2006-07 season meanwhile Saurashtra are taking part in their second-consecutive final. Fans searching for live streaming details of Saurashtra vs Bengal in Ranji Trophy 2019-20 Final can scroll down below. Ravindra Jadeja Denied Permission to Play in Bengal vs Saurashtra Ranji Trophy 2019–20 Final by Sourav Ganguly.

Saurashtra are once again back in the biggest match of the Ranji season and will look to go one step further than the last time. Captain Jaydev Undakat was brilliant in the semi-final against Gujarat as he took 10 wickets in the game and with figures of 7/71 in the second innings became the pacer with most wickets in a single Ranji season. Bengal, on the other hand, were dominant in their game against Karnataka as they won the match by 174 runs with Anustup Mujamdar leading from the front. Saurashtra are looking to win their first-ever trophy while Bengal last tasted success in the 1989-90 season. Ranji Trophy 2019–20: Bengal Defeat Karnataka by 174 Runs to Advance to Final.

Saurashtra vs Bengal, Ranji Trophy 2019-20 Semi-Final Schedule (Match Time and Venue Details)

The Ranji Trophy 2019-20 final between Saurashtra vs Bengal will be held at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. The match is scheduled to begin on March 9, 2020 (Monday). The game will have a start time of 9:30 AM IST.

Live Telecast of Saurashtra vs Bengal, Ranji Trophy 2019-20 Semi-Final

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Ranji Trophy 2019-20 and has been providing live telecast of the select matches thus far. Saurashtra vs Bengal, Ranji Trophy 2019-20 final live telecast might be provided on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD channels.

Live Streaming Online of Saurashtra vs Bengal, Ranji Trophy 2019-20 Semi-Final

With Star Sports having the telecast cast rights, the Saurashtra vs Bengal, Ranji Trophy 2019-20 final live streaming will be available on Star’s OTT platform Hotstar. The Ranji Trophy match will be available on Hotstar’s website and mobile application.

Saurashtra: SquadAvi Barot (WK), Jaydev Unadkat (C), Harvik Desai, Kishan Parmar, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Sheldon Jackson, Arpit Vasavada, Chirag Jani, Prerak Mankad, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Chetan Sakariya, Cheteshwar Pujara, Snell Patel, Kamlesh Makvana, Parth Bhut.

Bengal: SquadAbhimanyu Easwaran (C), Shreevats Goswami (WK), Abhishek Raman, Sudip Chatterjee, Arnab Nandi, Manoj Tiwary, Anustup Majumdar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Wriddhiman Saha, Ashok Dinda, Koushik Ghosh, Boddupalli Amit.