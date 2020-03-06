Ravindra Jadeja Denied Permission to Play in Bengal vs Saurashtra Ranji Trophy 2019–20 Final by Sourav Ganguly

Ravindra Jadeja picked six wickets six wickets in the Bengaluru Test against Afghanistan (Photo: @BCCI/Twitter)

Saurashtra and Bengal will face each other in the finals of Ranji Trophy 2019-20 starting from March 9, 2020, in Rajkot. This will be Saurashtra’s second consecutive time at the summit clash while Bengal will be playing their first final since the 2006-07 season. According to a report, Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) made a request to BCCI to let Indian team all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja play in the game, but since the 31-year-old is a part of the national team set-up, the appeal was denied by Sourav Ganguly. Jaydev Unadkat Becomes Pacer With Most Wickets in Single Ranji Trophy Season, Leads Saurashtra to Second Consecutive Final.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has denied permission for Ravindra Jadeja to take part in the Ranji Trophy final citing the ‘country first’ policy. The 31-year-old will feature for the Indian national team in the three-match ODI series against South Africa and hence he will not be available for Saurashtra in the domestic competition. ‘I spoke to him [Ganguly] and was told that the board can’t allow Jadeja to play Ranji as country comes first’ Jaydev Shah, the SCA President was quoted saying by Indian Express. Ranji Trophy 2019–20: Bengal Defeat Karnataka by 174 Runs to Advance to Final.

‘If BCCI wants people to watch their premier domestic cricket then no international game should be held during Ranji final, henceforth. It’s my suggestion. Will BCCI keep an international match during IPL? No, because it gives money. Ranji Trophy can only be popularised if star players play at least in the finals. Don’t keep any international cricket during finals, have a proper window.’ Shah said. ‘I would have loved to see him (Jadeja) play the Ranji Trophy final for us, why only Jadeja, I would have loved to see Mohammad Shami (for Bengal) also’ he added. Ranji Trophy Final 2020: Wriddhiman Saha Named in Bengal Squad for Summit Clash.

Saurashtra captain Jaydev Undakat created history on their way to the finals as he became the pacer to take most wickets in a single Ranji Trophy season when completed his five-for against Gujarat in the semis. He went past former Karnataka speedster Dodda Ganesh’s tally as he picked up his 63rd wicket of the campaign.

This will be the first time that the two teams will face each other at this stage of the competition. Saurashtra have never won the elusive trophy and have been the second-best thrice since the 2-12-13 season when they lost against Mumbai. Bengal have won the trophy just once, during the 1989-90 finals where they got the better of Delhi.