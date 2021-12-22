Saurashtra would face Vidarbha in the third quarterfinal of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 on Wednesday. The match would be played at the Sawai Mansingh stadium and would begin at 9:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Saurashtra have turned out to be one of the sides to beat in the competition, winning all games in the group stage and they have form and momentum on their side going into this clash. Vidarbha on the other hand, defeated Tripura in the pre-quarterfinals to book their spot in this clash and they would not this opportunity to qualify for the semifinals, slip away so easily. Ravi Ashwin Admits to Considering Retirement; Recalls Ravi Shastri's Remark That Crushed Him

Jaydev Unadkat has been leading Saurashtra from the front and he would expect another dominant performance from his men come Wednesday. The clash is set to be a highly competitive one with no clear prediction of a winner

When is Saurashtra vs Vidarbha, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Saurashtra vs Vidarbha, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 clash will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, on December 22, 2021 (Wednesday). The game has a scheduled time of 09:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Saurashtra vs Vidarbha, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 Match?

Star Sports have telecasted the Vijay Hazare Trophy games in the past and could telecast the Saurashtra vs Vidarbha, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 clash live on one of their channels as they have received the official broadcasting rights of the competition.

How To Watch Live Streaming of Saurashtra vs Vidarbha, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 Match?

Fans can catch the live action of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 on online platforms. Disney+ Hotstar will show Saurashtra vs Vidarbha, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 live streaming and fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar website or App to watch the clash live by paying the nominal fee.

