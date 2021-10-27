Namibia and Scotland locked horns with each other today at the Sheikh Al Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. This was match number 21 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2021. It would be safe to say that Namibia dominated the game and walked away with the last laugh as they registered a four-wicket win against their opponent. In this article, we shall have a look at the stat highlights of the game. But before that, here is how the match panned out for both sides. Scotland vs Namibia Highlights of T20 World Cup 2021 Match 21.

So after winning the toss, Namibia decided to bowl first. No sooner did they opt to bowl, their pacer Ruben Trumpelmann ruthlessly ran down the batting order, and the first three batsmen, George Munsey, Calum MacLeod and captain Richie Berrington made their way to the pavilion on the score of 0 runs. With the first over itself, Trumpelmann tore the upper order. But then it was Michael Leask and Chris Greaves who stabilised the team with a much-needed 44 and 25 runs respectively. Wickets continued to fall and the team put up 103 runs on the board.

Talking about Namibia they had a better start as the openers Craig Williams and Michael van Lingen scored 23 and 18 runs respectively. There was a phase where wickets collapsed fell but the Namibia batsmen made sure to keep the asking rate under control. In the end, the team walked away with a four-wicket win. Now, let’s have a look at the stat highlights below.

#Namibia won their first game in Super 12.

#Ruben Trumpelmann got his fifth wicket in his T20 career.

#Michael Leask scored 351 runs in 39 T20I games.

In the end, Ruben Trumpelmann was adjudged as the Man of the Match. With this, Namibia is now on number three of the T20 World Cup 2021 Group B points table. The team now has a couple of points in their kitty.

