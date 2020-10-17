Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Steve Smith played a stellar knock against Royal Challengers Bangalore and registered his third half-century in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. However, his special knock was ended by an equally-special catch from RCB debutant Shahbaz Ahmed. The southpaw took a running catch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, leaving the cricket world in awe. Netizens were nothing but enthralled by Ahmed’s sensational fielding effort and they flooded social media with praises. Players usually tend to tumble under pressure in debut games. However, that didn’t look the case with the Haryan-born cricketer who looked raring to make a mark. RR vs RCB Score Updates Dream11 IPL 2020.

Speaking of the dismissal, Steve Smith, who was well set on the crease, tried to go for a big hit against Chris Morris in the last over. Although the Australian dasher didn’t make proper connection, the ball still looked set to cross the boundary ropes as there wasn’t any fielder at the deep cover region. However, the 25-year-old came running in and took an excellent diving catch. The dismissal indeed minimised the damage a bit as only four runs were scored in the last over. Meanwhile, let’s look at how Twitterati lauded the youngster’s effort. Shahbaz Ahmed Quick Facts: Here’s All You Need to Know About the Royal Challengers Bangalore All-Rounder.

Watch Video:

Earlier in the match, RR skipper Steve Smith won the toss the toss and elected to bat first. Robin Uthappa, who opened the innings alongside Ben Stokes, came back in form after long and scored a fiery 41 up front. Smith and Rahul Tewatia handled the mantle of run scoring in the latter half of the innings as the Pink posted 177/6. For RCB, Chris Morris was the pick of the bowlers with four scalps while Yuzvendra Chahal took two wickets. The target is indeed a challenging one but restricting the might Bangalore batting line-up will take some beating.

