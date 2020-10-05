Shane Watson found his touch with the bat as Chennai Super Kings romped off to a comfortable win against Kings XI Punjab in IPL 13. Watson, who was in poor form in the opening four matches and struggled to score boundaries, smashed 11 boundaries and three massive sixes to lead CSK to a remarkable 10-wicket win over KXIP and set their season rolling in Indian Premier League 13. This was CSK’s first win after three consecutive defeats and second in five matches. The victory was, however, predicted by Watson who had correctly stated that this big win wasn’t far. KXIP vs CSK Stat Highlights IPL 2020: Shane Watson, Faf Du Plessis Break Flurry of Records as Chennai Super Kings Thrash Kings XI Punjab by 10 Wickets.

Watson scored 83 off just 53 deliveries and stitched a record-breaking 181-run partnership with Faf du Plessis, who made 87 from the same number of balls as Watson, helping CSK to a big win. The victory, with 14 balls to spare, took MS Dhoni-led side to sixth in the IPL 2020 points table. They have four points from five matches. Watson’s aggregated score before the KXIP game read 4, 33, 14, 1 and the big-hitting Australian all-rounder was struggling to score freely. He got a good start against Rajasthan Royals but failed to convert it. MS Dhoni Becomes Second Wicket-Keeper to Complete 100 Catches in IPL, Achieves Feat During KXIP vs CSK Clash.

Shane Watson Makes Perfect Prediction

The 39-year-old was, however, confident of his return to form as much he was of CSK’s return to winning ways. Chennai Super Kings had last lost three consecutive matches in the IPL in 2010. Watson has tweeted before the CSK vs KXIP match that a big win was on the cards for the Men in Yellow. “The perfect game for @ChennaiIPL is coming!!!” he had tweeted quoting his T20 Stars podcast.

The podcast was a debriefing of CSK’s last match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, which they lost by 7 runs. Watson quoted that that post and confidently tweeted that perfect game was here before showing with his bat what he meant. He completely bossed the KXIP bowlers and smashed boundaries at will to lead CSK to a big win.

