Lucknow Super Giants, suffering from big blows in their pace attack, following multiple injuries, are trying it all to fight back. Just ahead of the IPL 2025 kick-off, LSG have finalized their replacement for the injured Mohsin Khan. As per a report in The Times of India, pace-bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur is all set to replace Mohsin Khan in IPL 2025. While the official announcements are yet to be made, it has been reported that Shardul Thakur will be traveling to Visakhapatnam with the Lucknow Super Giants squad for their Indian Premier League 2025 campaign opener against Delhi Capitals on March 24, 2025. IPL 2025: Mayank Yadav Starts Bowling in Nets As Lucknow Super Giants Await Clearance From BCCI.

The Lucknow-based franchise are dealing with multiple injuries in their pace bowling segment. The side looked lethal after IPL 2025 mega auctions, with a fierce Indian pace bowling line-up consisting of Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, and Mayank Yadav, but all three are injured and their availability is in doubt. Avesh Khan hasn't linked up with the squad yet, after recently recovering from a knee injury, while the other two are recovering at BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE). Mohsin Khan, the one whom Shardul Thakur is replacing had suffered an ACL injury, sidelining him for three months. He did resume bowling in LSG nets post that but has picked up a calf strain this time. LSG Full IPL 2025 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Lucknow Super Giants Matches in Indian Premier League Season 18 and Venue Details.

The 22-year-old pace bowling sensation Mayank Yadav's fitness issues are also a big concern for Lucknow Super Giants. He has started bowling in the nets but with reduced intensity. The youngster is dealing with multiple blows in his side strain, hamstring, the left side of the back, and now the right side. Playing for a long time in the IPL 2025, even after getting clearance from the CoE might be tough for Yadav. With so many players injured, the management had to take a call on injury replacement. Interacting with the media, the team's mentor Zaheer Khan said that the side's approach will be "dynamic" this season, dealing with so many injuries.

