Delhi Capitals (DC) will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 match no 55. The game will be held at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on November 2, 2020. Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel and other DC players sweat out in gym ahead of their big game against RCB. The upcoming game between Delhi and Bangalore is a must-win game for both teams. RCB and DC both last their last game brutally in their respective matches. Bangalore lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), while Delhi got defeated by Mumbai Indians (MI). Meanwhile, check Delhi boys pumping up before their decider game. DC vs RCB IPL 2020 Dream11 Team: Kagiso Rabada, Virat Kohli and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy XI.

Royal Challengers Bangalore is at the 2nd position in the point table with 14 points, while Delhi Capitals in at the 3rd spot with 14 points. However, a defeat for either team here will leave their fate in hands of Mumbai Indians. As the last league game of IPL 2020 between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad is a decider for the orange army. Victory for SRH will take them to playoffs and knock out the loser of today's game. DC will be hoping Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw to bat well. While Axar Patel and Anrich Nortje do well with the ball. DC vs RCB IPL 2020 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Lineup To Pick Your Fantasy XI.

Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan & Other Players Pump-Up Ahead of DC vs RCB, IPL 2020

Shreyas Iyer and his men started well in the tournament however Delhi lost track in the end. Likewise, Virat Kohli and his RCB men have also lost their last three games and now they have to win to secure their playoff berth.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 02, 2020 12:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).