Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will meet in a virtual qualifier of Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The encounter takes place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 2 (Monday). Both teams had a similar campaign this season, and one can expect a close contest in the upcoming encounter. After enjoying a sensational run in the majority of the league, RCB and DC lost the plot lately and will be determined to end their losing streak. Notably, the winner of this game will also seal a top-two finish which enhances stakes in the game even more. DC vs RCB Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 55.

Meanwhile, continue reading to find out the key players you can have in your Dream11 team for tonight’s DC vs RCB IPL 2020 match. Dream11 fantasy gaming platform is quite popular among cricket fans who select their teams in order to win some cash. Team selection with best picks is always a winning formula in Dream11. So, find out our tips and suggestions to pick the best players for your Dream11 team for DC vs RCB IPL 2020 match. DC vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI.

DC vs RCB Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Virat Kohli

With 431 runs in 13 games, the RCB skipper is the fifth-highest run-scorer of the season and will like to enhance his tally further in the upcoming match. Although Kohli hasn’t made a mark in recent games, his knack of delivery in high-pressure games makes him an even more significant asset. All these factors make the talisman a must-pick in your team.

DC vs RCB Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: AB de Villiers

If, somehow, DC manage to dismiss Kohli cheaply, they’ll have to tackle the AB de Villiers challenge. The South African talisman has played some magnificent knocks in the season so far and will not mind putting another match-winning show. Also, his dismissals behind the stumps will fetch you even more points.

DC vs RCB Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Yuzvendra Chahal

The veteran leg-spinner has been Virat Kohli’s go-to man whenever RCB needed a wicket. Chahal has brilliantly exploited the turning tracks of UAE and is the most successful spinner of the season with 20 wickets. With the DC batting line-up not in best of forms, Chahal must be backing himself to make a mark.

DC vs RCB Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Marcus Stoinis

The Australian all-rounder has been a cornerstone of DC line-up in IPL 2020. He has provided late flourishes regularly in the end overs, and his knack of picking up wickets makes him a captain’s delight. Notably, Stoinis has been particularly brilliant against spinners and will want to neutralize the effect of Chahal and Washington Sundar.

DC vs RCB Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Kagiso Rabada

The South African speedster will like to get the purple cap back in the upcoming encounter. Keeping the last game against Mumbai Indians aside, Rabada has been in staggering form in the tournament and will like to dent RCB’s batting line-up as well. He also boasts off a good record in Abu Dhabi and keeping him out of your fantasy team will not be wise.

Delhi Capitals registered an emphatic 59-run triumph when these two sides locked horns earlier in the season. Hence, Shreyas Iyer’s men will be determined to replicate the heroics while RCB will want to turn the tides around.

