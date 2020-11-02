Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match 55 of the Indian Premier League 2020. DC vs RCB clash will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 2, 2020 (Monday). This clash provides another opportunity for fans of Dream11 Fantasy game to win some cash and here we're bringing you the tips for DC vs RCB clash in IPL 2020. The captain of your team fetches 2x points while the vice-captain gets 1.5x points and selecting the correct players in that position could prove to be a huge difference. RCB, DC Trolled With Funny Memes and Jokes Ahead of Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Clash on Monday As Teams Struggle in IPL 2020 Playoffs Race.

Both teams are searching for a spot in IPL 2020 playoffs and a win in this clash will guarantee that. The sides looked certain of a final four finish a few weeks ago, but losses in their past few games has made a place in the knockout stages that much difficult. The loser will need to depend on results of the other matches to have any chance of making it into the playoff. DC vs RCB Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 55.

DC vs RCB Dream11 Team Selection Captain Pick: AB de Villiers

The Bangalore wicket-keeper has been sensational this season but has fallen off the pace in recent games. However, in one of the most important matches of the season, AB de Villiers will take it upon himself to see that RCB go over the line. Being a keeper, he gives extra points for catches, stumpings and due to extraordinary hitting ability, should be a pick in your DC vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Team.

DC vs RCB Dream11 Team Selection Vice-Captain Pick: Marcus Stoinis

The Australian was instrumental during Delhi Capitals’ winning run IPL 2020 earlier in the season and will once again play a crucial role against RCB. Marcus Stoinis is capable of scoring big and quick runs and his wicket-taking ability with the ball makes him a must have in your DC vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Team.

DC vs RCB Likely Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Harshal Patel, Praveen Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Ravichandran Ashwin, Anrich Nortje.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Josh Philippe, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal

