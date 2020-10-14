Delhi Capitals (DC) will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 match no 30. The game will be held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on October 14, 2020. DC lost in their previous game, while RR will enter this match with a victory to their name. Delhi Capitals players like Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel and many others can be seen sweating out in gym ahead of their encounter against Rajasthan Royals in IPL season 13. You can check out Delhi Capitals players intense fitness training video below ahead of DC vs RR, IPL 2020 match. DC vs RR IPL 2020 Dream11 Team: Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

DC lost to Mumbai Indians (MI) in their last game where they failed to defend the target of 163 runs. DC led by Shreyas Iyer is currently at the 2nd position in the point table with 10 points. On the other hand, Steve Smith's RR defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last match where they chased down the target of 159 runs in 19.5 overs. RR is at the 6th position in the point table with six points. In the below DC team's gym session we can see Prithvi Shaw doing trap bar deadlift and other intense exercises. Shikhar Dhawan can be seen doing goblet squat, while Axar Patel focuses is doing the leg press. DC vs RR Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 30.

Delhi Capitals Team Intense Gym Training Session

Delhi Capitals seems to be a strong side compared to Rajasthan Royals considering the recent form. DC will look forward to defeating RR and top the point table with 12 points which will take them a step closer to the playoffs.

