Prithvi Shaw has set the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on fire with his prolific knock of 66 runs against the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Dream11 IPL 2020. Shaw made 66 runs from 44 balls slamming four sixes and an equal number of boundaries. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Shaw hammered the bowlers left, right and centre. Now the social media went berserk over the Prithvi Shaw’s inning and praised the youngster for the same. Shaw has been one of the most sought players for the Delhi Capitals is surely touted to be then player to watch out for. Shaw has been in great form and this was his highest score in the IPL 2020. DC vs KKR Live Score Updates IPL 2020.

The match began with Dinesh Karthik’s men winning the toss and electing to bowl first. Little did they know that their bowlers would be hammered by the DC batsmen. Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy have leaked about 40 runs in their respective spells. This actually broke the backbone of KKR as Shreyas Iyer's men had already crossed the score of 225 runs towards the end of 20 runs. Now, let's have a look at the tweets below:

Another one

On Fire

Last one

Delhi Capitals' Shreyas Iyer was the one who scored 88 runs and was praised heavily for his knock. The team has scored 228 runs for the loss of four wickets. It would be interesting to see how KKR gets to the total.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 03, 2020 09:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).