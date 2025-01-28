SL vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st Test 2025: Sri Lanka National Cricket Team takes on Australia National Cricket Team in the first Test of the two-match series. The SL vs AUS 1st Test 2025 takes place at the Galle International Stadium in Galle on January 29. The SL vs AUS 1st Test 2025 match has a start time of 10:00 AM as per local time and IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in SL vs AUS 1st Test 2025 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions ahead of Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team 1st Test 2025. Steve Smith, Dhananjaya de Silva Receive Grand Traditional Welcome During Photoshoot With Warne-Muralitharan Trophy Ahead of SL vs AUS 1st Test 2025 (Watch Video).

In absence of Pat Cummins, Steven Smith-led Australia begin their tour of Sri Lanka. Having already qualified for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2024-25 final, Australia will be looking to dominate in Asian conditions. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will have a point to prove as well. Meanwhile, in the SL vs AUS Dream11 fantasy playing XI we have picked five players from Sri Lanka and six from the Australia cricket team to complete our Dream11 fantasy playing XI.

SL vs AUS 1st Test 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Kusal Mendis (SL).

Batters: Steve Smith (AUS), Marnus Labuschange (AUS), Usman Khawaja (AUS) and Dimuth Karunaratne (SL).

All-Rounders: Travis Head (AUS), Kamindu Mendis (SL) and Dhananjaya de Silva (SL).

Bowlers: Nathan Lyon (AUS), Mitchell Starc (AUS) and Prabhath Jayasuriya (SL).

SL vs AUS 1st Test 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Travis Head (c), Kamindu Mendis (vc). Sri Lanka vs Australia 2025 Full Schedule Online: Get SL vs AUS Test and ODI Series Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

SL vs AUS 1st Test 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Kusal Mendis (SL), Steve Smith (AUS), Marnus Labuschange (AUS), Usman Khawaja (AUS), Dimuth Karunaratne (SL), Travis Head (AUS), Kamindu Mendis (SL), Dhananjaya de Silva (SL), Nathan Lyon (AUS), Mitchell Starc (AUS) and Prabhath Jayasuriya (SL).

