SL vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, 2nd Test 2025: Sri Lanka National Cricket Team takes on Australia National Cricket Team in the second Test of the two-match series. The SL vs AUS 2nd Test 2025 takes place at the Galle International Stadium in Galle on February 06. The SL vs AUS 2nd Test 2025 match has a start time of 10:00 AM as per local time and IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in SL vs AUS 2nd Test 2025 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions ahead of Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team 2nd Test 2025. SL vs AUS 2025: Veteran Sri Lankan Batter Dimuth Karunaratne To Retire After Playing 100th Test.

Australia took an unassailable 1-0 lead in the series after winning the first match. The visitors will now be looking to win their first Test series in Sri Lanka since 2011 and they have a very good chance to do so. Meanwhile, in the SL vs AUS Dream11 fantasy playing XI we have picked five players from Sri Lanka and six from the Australia cricket team to complete our Dream11 fantasy playing XI. SL vs AUS 1st Test 2025: Australia Hands Sri Lanka Its Biggest Loss in Test Cricket.

SL vs AUS 2nd Test 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Kusal Mendis (SL), Dinesh Chandimal (SL) and Josh Inglis (AUS).

Batters: Steve Smith (AUS) and Usman Khawaja (AUS).

All-Rounders: Travis Head (AUS), Kamindu Mendis (SL) and Dhananjaya de Silva (SL).

Bowlers: Nathan Lyon (AUS), Mitchell Starc (AUS) and Jeffrey Vandersay (SL).

SL vs AUS 2nd Test 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Travis Head (c), Steve Smith (vc).

SL vs AUS 2nd Test 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Kusal Mendis (SL), Dinesh Chandimal (SL), Josh Inglis (AUS), Steve Smith (AUS) and Usman Khawaja (AUS), Travis Head (AUS), Kamindu Mendis (SL), Dhananjaya de Silva (SL), Nathan Lyon (AUS), Mitchell Starc (AUS) and Jeffrey Vandersay (SL).

