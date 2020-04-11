Jemimah Rodrigues Expresses Desire to Play Under MS Dhoni’s Captaincy, Says, ‘It’s Like a Fantasy’ (Watch Video)

Jemimah Rodrigues and MS Dhoni (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

With the COVID-19 lockdown putting a pause of major sporting events all around the world, several prominent athletes are left with no job. In the meantime, these stars became more active on social media than usual in order to interact with their fans. Recently, India’s swashbuckling batswoman Jemimah Rodrigues also went live on Instagram and made many interesting revelations about her on-field and off-field life. During the course of the live session, an enthusiastic fan asked Rodrigues about one male captain she would have liked to play under. Well, the 19-year old cricketer chose none other than India’s legendary cricketer MS Dhoni who is regarded as one of the best captains in the history of the game. Jemimah Rodrigues Hilariously Trolls Katy Perry After the Pop Star Asks for the Playing XI for India vs Australia.

“None other than MS Dhoni. You have grown up watching him and what he did in the World Cups, winning those two World Cups. We have heard so much in interviews and so many people say that they have never seen a captain like MS Dhoni. So, it’s always like a fantasy that one day I’ll get to play under him,” said the number-nine ranked T20I batswoman in a live session on Instagram.

Watch Video:

Dhoni led the Indian cricket team in a staggering 332 international matches which are most for any captain in the world. Also, the talismanic wicket-keeper batsman is the only captain to lift the T20 World Cup, 50-over World Cup and Champions Trophy. Adding on that, many prominent cricketers credit MS Dhoni for their success and thus, Jemimah’s pick wouldn’t have surprised many.

The Ranchi-born cricketer was last seen in action during the 2019 World Cup. Since then, the 38-year old has taken a long sabbatical from the game. Nevertheless, he was set to grace the cricket field once again with the start of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 where he leads Chennai Super Kings (CSK). However, according to several reports, the gala T20 tournament is set to get called off.