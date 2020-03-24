Sourav Ganguly Shares Pictures of Lockdown in Kolkata, Netizens School BCCI President to Stay at Home Amid Coronavirus Scare

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly (Photo Credits: ANI)

The whole country is in a massive lockdown amid the fear of coronavirus. Majority of the population is inside their houses to avoid getting contacted by the virus. Now, Sourav Ganguly a while ago shared a few pictures of Kolkata and said that he has never seen the city so silent. The picture obviously drew a lot of reactions on social media and a few netizens were even annoyed with the current President of the BCCI for stepping put and clicking pictures. Sourav Ganguly Shares Images of Empty Streets in Kolkata; ‘Never Thought Would See My City Like This’, Says BCCI President in Emotional Tweet (See Post).

While many of the social media users asked Dada to take care, a few of them schooled the former Indian captain and asked him not to break the quarantine. The Government of India has not only asked the people to stay home but also have stalled the local trains, domestic and international flights so that the protocol is not broken. In fact, even the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League has been postponed to April 15, 2020.

Now check out the snaps shared by Dada and a few reactions below:

Never thought would see my city like this .. stay safe .. this will change soon for the better ...love and affection to all .. pic.twitter.com/hrcW8CYxqn — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) March 24, 2020

Reactions

You should not go out to click photos sir — Manjunatha S M (@ImManjunathSM) March 24, 2020

Another one

What are you doing outside? Stop preaching what you can't practice! — Javaid (@JavaidSpeaks) March 24, 2020

Why are you even out?

Why are you even out?? Stay at home,stay safe. — Rogue (@Rogue_forever_) March 24, 2020

Stay locked

Just locked in home. Gharbandi!🙄 This virus is so egoist that it wouldn't come to your house unless you'll step out and take it to home. — rakesh bhakat (@rakesh_bhakat21) March 24, 2020

The BCCI and the IPL owners earlier today were supposed to have a conference call to know about the future of the cash-rich league, but that too was postponed. The conference call was postponed for the obvious reason as the COVID-19 menace has worsened further. Even the official account of the BCCI has urged the people to stay at their homes to avoid the further outspread of the virus.