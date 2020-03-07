South Africa vs Australia 3rd ODI 2020 Live Streaming on SonyLiv: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of SA vs AUS on TV & Online in India

South Africa National Cricket Team (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

South Africa will take on Australia in the final ODI game of the three-match series. The match will be played at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on March 6, 2020 (Saturday). South Africa under the new leadership of Quinton de Kock have passed the test with flying colours as they have clinched the series with victories in the first two games and will be looking for a white-wash. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of South Africa vs Australia 3rd ODI 2020, can scroll down below for more details. South Africa Vs Australia, Live Cricket Score 3rd ODI Match.

South Africa had selected a fairly inexperienced squad for this series but the newcomers have produced with some brilliant performances. The home side has been excellent in the batting as well as the bowling front and have completely dominated the visitors in both the games. Australia’s batting has been a bit of a letdown in this series but they have a chance to improve on it in the final game. Janneman Malan, who was playing just his second ODI game scored his maiden One-Day century in the last encounter. Mitchell Starc to Leave South Africa Tour to Cheer for His Wife Alyssa Healy in Australia vs India ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Final at MCG.

When to Watch of South Africa vs Australia 3rd ODI 2020 Know Schedule, Date, Time & Venue Details

South Africa vs Australia 3rd ODI will be played at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on March 6, 2020 (Saturday). The match is scheduled to start at 01:30 pm IST and 10:00 am local time.

How to Watch South Africa vs Australia 3rd ODI 2020: TV Channel and Broadcast Details

Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcaster for Australia’s tour of South Africa 2020 in India and will telecast the games live. Fans can tune into Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD to watch the live telecast of SA vs AUS 3rd ODI match.

How to Watch Live Streaming of South Africa vs Australia 3rd ODI 2020 Online

SonyLiv, the official streaming partner of Sony Pictures Network, will be providing the live streaming of South Africa vs Australia 3rd ODI match. Fans can time into the official website and the app of SonyLiv to catch the game. Viewers can also follow LatestLY for live score and ball-by-ball updates.

After losing the T20I series, South Africa have made a strong comeback in the 50-over format and this will give them a huge confidence boost ahead of their tour of India. Faf Du Plessis and Rassie van der Dussen will be available for the games against India.