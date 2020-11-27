South Africa host England in the first T20I of a three-match on November 27 (Friday). South Africa vs England 1st T20I match will be played at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town. South Africa will be playing for the first time since March while England have already played four different series before coming to South Africa. Eoin Morgan’s side have already six T20Is and recently beat Australia to clinch the series over Australia. South Africa lost 1-2 to Australia in their last T20I series. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live telecast and live streaming online details for the SA vs ENG 1st T20I match should scroll down for all details. SA vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for South Africa vs England 1st T20I 2020.

Only five of South Africa’s players have played T20I cricket since cricket resumed after a five-month COVUD-19 induced halt. Captain Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi are among those who played in the IPL and will hope to steer their side to a win. England are unbeaten in their last seven T20I series while South Africa are winless in their last three T20I series, which includes defeat to England and Australia. South Africa vs England 2020: Bio-Secure Bubbles Are Like Luxury Prisons, Says Kagiso Rabada

South Africa vs England 1st T20I 2020 Schedule and Match Timings

South Africa vs New Zealand match will be played on November 27, 2020 (Friday). The match will be held at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town and the game is scheduled to start at 09:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channel Will Telecast South Africa vs England 1st T20I 2020 in India?

Fans in India can live telecast South Africa vs England 1st T20I match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for SA vs ENG T20I series in India. So fans can tune into Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD channels to catch the live action on their television sets.

South Africa vs England 1st T20I 2020 Live Streaming Online

Fans unable to follow the game on television can follow the match live online. Disney+Hotstar, OTT of Star network, will be live streaming the match online for fans in India.

They are set to play a three-match T20I series before a three-match ODI series. The second T20I match on November 29 followed by the third T20I on two days later. The South Africa vs England ODI series will begin on December 4.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 27, 2020 04:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).