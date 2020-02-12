South Africa vs England 1st T20I Match 2020 Live Streaming on Sony Liv: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of SA vs ENG on TV & Cricket Score Updates in India Online

South African skipper Quinton de Kock. (Photo Credits: IANS)

After levelling the ODI series by 1-1, England and South Africa will head on to play three-match T20I games. The first game will be held today at Buffalo Park in East London. In this article, we bring you the live streaming details of the match but before that, let’s have a look at the preview of the game. The home side will be led by Quinton de Kock and the South African team management had also lent their massive support to the wicket-keeper batsman. The best part is that the captain of the team is having a great run of luck with the willow. South Africa Vs England, Cricket Score 1st T20I Match.

He has scored 183 runs in two matches and has a stunning average of 62.33. Also, the return on the South African pacer Dale Steyn will provide much-needed support to the team. Talking about team England, the unit looks much settled. With the comeback of Jos Buttler and Ben Strokes, the English team has become much stronger. Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow will only strengthen the team further. Clearly, the English team is the favourite here but the game of cricket is unpredictable and can go any way. Now, let’s have a look at the live streaming details of the match below:

When to Watch of South Africa vs England 1st T20I Match 2020 Day 2 Know Schedule, Date, Time & Venue Details

The first T20I match between South Africa and England is scheduled on February 12, 2020 (Wednesday). The match will be played at the Buffalo Park in East London and is scheduled to start at 9:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and 06:00 am local time.

How to Watch South Africa vs England 1st T20I Match 2020: TV Channel and Broadcast Details

Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcaster for England’s 2019-20 Tour of South Africa. Thus, fans can tune into Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD to watch the telecast of SA vs ENG 1st T20I match.

How to Watch Live Streaming of South Africa vs England 1st T20I Match 2020, online

South Africa vs England 1st T20I Match 2020 Test match will be streamed live on Sony Liv in India which is the official online media streaming platform of Sony Network. Viewers can follow LatestLY for the live score updates and ball-by-ball commentary details of 1st T20I for SA vs ENG.