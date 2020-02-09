South Africa vs England Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Playing XI With All-Rounders, Batsmen, Bowlers & Wicket-Keepers for SA vs ENG 3rd ODI 2020

Quinton De Kock (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

South Africa will chase series win when they will meet England in the third and final ODI of the series. The match will be played on February 9 at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. The Quinton de Kock-led side are 1-0 up in the series and has a golden opportunity to defeat the World Cup Champions. However, England will eye to win the final battle in order to level the three-match affair. Meanwhile, fans of fantasy game dream11 can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for SA vs ENG match. South Africa Vs England, Cricket Score 3rd ODI Match.

Quinton de Kock was the stand-out performer for the home in the opening game as he scored a sensational ton and helped his side registered a seven-win win. Other than him, Temba Bavuma also scored a well-compiled 98 in the first game. For England, Joe Denly scored an impressive 87 but his effort went in vain as his side came second in the contest. Skipper Eoin Morgan and Joe Root will have the onus to step up in the next game and guide their side to win. Meanwhile, let’s look at the best dream11 side for the upcoming match.

South Africa vs England – Dream11 Team Prediction – Wicket-Keepers: Skipper Quinton de Kock of South Africa scored a hundred in the first match and hence should be picked as the wicket-keeper of your dream11 team.

South Africa vs England– Dream11 Team Prediction – Batsmen: The four batsmen for your Dream11 team should be Rassie van der Dussen (SA), Joe Root (ENG) and Eoin Morgan (ENG) and Temba Bavuma (SA).

South Africa vs England– Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders: Talking about all-rounders, there are plenty of choices and one should go with Andile Phehlukwayo (SA), Chris Woakes (ENG).

South Africa vs England– Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers: The remaining four slots of bowlers should be filled by Tabraiz Shamsi (SA), Lungi Ngidi (SA), Lutho Sipamla (SA), Adil Rashid (ENG).

South Africa vs England – Dream11 Team Prediction: Quinton de Kock (SA), Rassie van der Dussen (SA), Joe Root (ENG), Eoin Morgan (ENG), Temba Bavuma (SA), Andile Phehlukwayo (SA), Chris Woakes (ENG), Tabraiz Shamsi (SA), Lungi Ngidi (SA), Lutho Sipamla (SA), Adil Rashid (ENG).

Going by the form of players, Quinton de Kock should be picked as the captain of your fantasy team while Joe Root can fill the vice-captain slot.