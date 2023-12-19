Tarouba [Trinidad], December 19: West Indies batter Shimron Hetmyer has been dropped from the T20I squad for their last two games against England. Meanwhile, pacer Alzarri Joseph is rested for the remaining two matches of the series, according to ESPNcricinfo. For the last few weeks, Hetmyer has struggled with his form. The 26-year-old scored 1 and 2 runs in the first two 20-over matches of the five-game series against England. He was also left out of the playing eleven for the third game in Grenada. 34-year-old Johnson Charles will be replacing Hetmyer in the squad for the final two T20Is against Jos Buttler's side. Charles played his last T20I match in August where he scored 44 runs. Indian Cricket Team Members Try To Pronounce ‘Gqeberha’ Ahead of IND vs SA 2nd ODI 2023 and Their Hilarious Attempts Will Leave You in Splits! (Watch Video).

On the other hand, speedster Joseph has been rested ahead of their tour to Australia, which will take place in January. The Caribbeans' upcoming tour will include two Tests, three ODIs, and three T20Is and the 27-year-old pacer is likely to play in all the formats. The tour will start with the Test match on January 17. Fast-bowler Oshane Thomas has been included in the squad to replace Joseph in the final two T20Is in Trinidad. Joseph played a pivotal role in the second T20I game against England, where he scalped three wickets for 39 runs. He bagged some crucial wickets in the second T20I game, where he dismissed Phil Salt, Will Jacks and Sam Curran to help his team clinch a 10-run win against the English side.

Currently, the Caribbeans lead the five-game T20I series 2-1.

West Indies squad for last two T20Is vs England Rovman Powell (C), Shai Hope, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas. (ANI)

