The historic inaugural season of Women’s Premier League (WPL) is underway in Mumbai. Five teams- Mumbai Indians. Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gujarat Giants, Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz- are taking part in the WPL 2023. Network 18 holds the broadcast rights of WPL in India. While JioCinema is providing the free live streaming WPL 2023 online, the T20 league’s live TV telecast is available of Network18’s sports channel Sports18 or Sports 18. Meanwhile, if you are looking to watch WPL 2023 on TV, you can scroll down to get channel number of Sports18 across various DTH platforms like Airtel Digital TV, TATA Play and Videocon d2h. On Which Channel WPL 2023 Will Be Telecast Live? How to Watch Women's Premier League T20 Cricket Matches Live Streaming Online?

After the exhibition matches, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) decided to set up an entire league for the Women cricketers. And thus, came to light the Women’s Premier League. Ahead of the inaugural edition, players auction was held with domestic and overseas players going under the hammer and India’s Smiriti Mandhana emerged as the most expensive player at the WPL 2023 auction after being bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 3.4 crore. WPL 2023 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Women's Premier League Inaugural Season.

Sports18 Channel Number on DTHs

DTH Channel Name Channel Number Airtel Digital TV Sports18 293 Sports18 HD 294 Videocon d2h Sports18 NA Sports18 HD 666 Dish TV Sports18 644 Sports18 HD 643 TATA Play Sports18 488 Sports18 HD 487 Sun Direct Sports18 505 Sports18 HD 983

WPL 2023 Full Squads

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (c), Jemimah Rodrigues (vc), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Marizanne Kapp, Titas Sadhu, Laura Harris, Tara Norris, Jasia Akhter, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Jess Jonassen, Sneha Deepthi, Arundhati Reddy, Aparna Mondal.

Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Sophia Dunkley, Annabelle Sutherland, Harleen Deol, S. Meghana, Georgia Wareham, Mansi Joshi, D. Hemlatha, Monica Patel, Tanuja Kanwer, Sneh Rana (vc), Sushma Verma, Hurley Gala, Ashwani Kumari, Parunika Sisodia, Shabnam MD, Kim Garth.

Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Nat Sciver, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Heather Graham, Issy Wong, Amarjot Kaur, Dhara Gujjar, Saika Ishaque, Hayley Matthews, Chloe Tryon, Humaira Kazi, Komal Zanzad, Priyanka Bala, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, Jintamani Kalita.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana (c), Renuka Singh, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Divine, Richa Ghosh, Erin Burns, Diksha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shibana, Heather Knight, Dane van Niekerk, Preeti Bose, Poonam Khemnar, Megan Schutt, Sahana Pawar..

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (c), Deepti Sharma (vc), Sophia Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath, Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Shweta Sehrawat, S. Yashasri, Simran Shaikh.

