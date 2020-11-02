Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will square off against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 match no 56. The game will be held at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on November 3, 2020. Both SRH and MI will enter this game with a win to their name. Sunrisers Hyderabad led by David Warner defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their last match, while Mumbai Indians (MI) under the captaincy of Kieron Pollard won against Delhi Capitals (DC). Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for SRH vs MI IPL 2020 weather and pitch report from Sharjah along with rain forecast details. SRH vs MI Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 56.

SRH is very much in the race for playoffs after winning two matches in a row. The orange army is currently at the 5th spot with 12 points, a win here against Mumbai Indians will guarantee their berth for playoffs. In their previous game against RCB, they chased down the target of 121 runs in 14.1 overs with 5 wickets in hand. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians will play with a free mindset, as they have already made it to playoffs and are at the top of the point table. IPL 2020 Playoffs Qualification Scenarios Updated: Here’s How RCB, DC, KKR and SRH Can Make it to Final Four.

Sharjah Weather Report

Sharjah Weather Report (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

The temperature at Sharjah will be around 29 degree Celsius on November 3, 2020, when the match begins in the evening. In the evening, the wind will blow at a speed of 17 km/h and the humidity will increase up to 70 per cent as the day progresses. The sky will be clear and there is no chance of any rain.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sharjah once used to be a batsmen paradise at the beginning of the tournament, however as the ongoing season progressed it became bowler-friendly. In the last game on this track, we saw RCB posting a target of only 121 runs which Hyderbad chased down by losing five wickets. Also, later in the evening bowler will have a tough time due to the dew factor coming into play.

