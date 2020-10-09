Delhi Capitals (DC) after losing the toss against Rajasthan Royals (RR) were put in to bat first in which they managed to score 184/8 in 20 overs. This was the first time in Dream 11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 when a total below 200 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium was defended. DC defeated RR by a great margin of 46, where they bowled out DC at 138 runs in 19.4 overs. We saw some excellent bowling from Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis and Ravichandran Ashwin. However, Stoinis' all-round performance with bat and ball was the game-changer for DC. With this win, Delhi Capitals reaches the top of the point table with 10 points. Meanwhile, let us take a look at stats and highlights of RR vs DC Dream11 IPL 2020. Rishabh Pant Trolled With Funny Memes After Terribly Getting Run-Out During RR vs DC Match in Dream11 IPL 2020 (Watch Video)

Delhi Capitals victory can also be credited to Ravichandran Ashwin's great figure of 22/2 in 4 overs which includes a crucial wicket of Jos Buttler. The moment when Yashasvi Jaiswal was all set after facing many deliveries he got dismissed at the right time in the 13th over by Marcus Stoinis. Stoinis picked up another important wicket of threatening batsmen like Sanju Samson. From RR Rahul Tewatia was the top scorer who made 38 runs from 29 balls. During Delhi Capitals' inning, we saw some great show of batting by Shimron Hetmyer and Marcus Stoinis. The former scored 45 from 24 balls while the latter made 39 from 30 balls. After the collapse of opening order batsmen, DC's middle order and lower order batsmen did well to take the score to 184/8. Meanwhile, check out some stats from RR vs DC, Dream11 IPL 2020 match. IPL 2020 Points Table Updated.

# A total below 200 runs first time defended at Sharjah in Dream11 IPL 2020.

# Kagiso Rabada still holds the purple cap with 15 wickets so far in Dream11 IPL 2020.

# This was Delhi's 10th victory over Rajasthan in IPL.

# Rajasthan Royals' Jofra Archer bowled a brilliant spell of 24/3 in 4 overs.

Kagiso Rabada yet again did it with the bowl for DC as he picked up three wickets and ended with figures of 35/3 in 3.4 overs. Delhi Capitals with this win now looks very favourite to make it to the playoffs of Dream11 IP 2020. With this defeat, Rajasthan Royals slips down to 7th position on the point table.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 09, 2020 11:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).