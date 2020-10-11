Rajasthan Royals will hope to avoid a fifth successive defeat in Indian Premier League season 13 when they play Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 26 of IPL 2020. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium on October 11 (Sunday afternoon). Rajasthan Royals started their IPL 2020 campaign with consecutive wins but have since lost their track and suffered four defeats on the trot leaving them seventh in the IPL 2020 points table. In contrast, Sunrisers Hyderabad began with successive defeats but have won three in their last four. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live telecast and live streaming online details for SRH vs RR match in IPL 2020 Please scroll down. SRH vs RR, IPL 2020 Match 26 Preview: Sunrisers Hyderabad Eye Another Good Show vs Listless Rajasthan Royals.

David Warner-captained Sunrisers Hyderabad had a disappointing start to their IPL 2020 campaign after defeats to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). But since then, Hyderabad beat table-toppers Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kings XI Punjab and have only lost to defending champions Mumbai Indians. They are fifth in the standings and can jump to third with a win against a struggling Rajasthan Royals side, who are on a four-match losing streak. SRH vs RR IPL 2020 Dream11 Team: Jonny Bairstow, Jofra Archer and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

SRH vs RR Live Telecast of IPL 2020 Match 26 on Star Sports TV Channels

Fans can live telecast the SRH vs RR IPL 2020 match Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for Indian Premier League season 13. Fans can follow the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals match live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select and their HD counterparts with English commentary. The game will also be live on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi while fans can also catch the live action on select regional languages on Star Sports Network.

SRH vs RR Live Streaming Online of IPL 2020 Match 26 on Disney+ Hotstar

The SRH vs RR IPL 2020 match will also be live online. Disney+ Hotstar, the OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals clash online for fans in India. Fans, however, need to subscribe to Hotstar with a nominal subscription fee to catch the live-action. JIO and Airtel are also providing free Hotstar subscriptions on select plans.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 11, 2020 02:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).